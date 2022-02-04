Barclays Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $86,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.