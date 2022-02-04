Barclays PLC Acquires 911 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 47,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

