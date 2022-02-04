Barclays PLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.45% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

