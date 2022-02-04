Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 137,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,295 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

