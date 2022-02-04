Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.31) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.24).

BLND opened at GBX 549.20 ($7.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 532.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 518.83. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 442.40 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,407.15). Insiders purchased a total of 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,445 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

