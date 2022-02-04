Barclays Reiterates “€134.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €134.00 ($150.56) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($174.16) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €143.98 ($161.78).

Shares of LEG opened at €117.05 ($131.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.89. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

