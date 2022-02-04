Barclays Trims Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price to $127.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

EA opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

