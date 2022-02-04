Barrington Research Weighs in on Fluent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluent in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13).

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.79 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.75. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 831.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 103.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 140.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fluent news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.