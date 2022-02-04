Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

