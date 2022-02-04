Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

BAYRY stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

