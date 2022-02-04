Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
BAYRY stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
