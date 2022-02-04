Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.13 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.