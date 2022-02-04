Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.13 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

