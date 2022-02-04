BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 4th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $518,766.62 and approximately $139.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 81.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000871 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

