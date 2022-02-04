BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.52

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as high as C$8.59. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 211,354 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of C$922.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.07.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.