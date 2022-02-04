BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $29.34. BigCommerce shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 2,525 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,234,684. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 0.76.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

