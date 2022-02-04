Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $258.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

BILL traded up $42.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,543. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

