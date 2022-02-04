Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $258.00. The stock had previously closed at $170.28, but opened at $211.00. Bill.com shares last traded at $214.65, with a volume of 54,811 shares.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.97 and a 200 day moving average of $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

