Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.62.

BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.47. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

