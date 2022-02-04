Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.
BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.62.
BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average is $277.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.