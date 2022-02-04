Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.62.

BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average is $277.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

