Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.62.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

