Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.62.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
