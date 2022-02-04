BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 3.4%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 882,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 523,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get BioLargo alerts:

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The Odor-No-More segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.