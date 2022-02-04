BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

