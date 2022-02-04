BitBall Price Hits $0.0037 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.23 million and $53,243.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,090.56 or 0.99525861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00027509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00463935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

