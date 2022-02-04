Bitcoin Private Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00257032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00078310 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001897 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.