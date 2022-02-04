BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,362 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.