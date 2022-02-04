Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.16

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.16 and traded as high as C$4.71. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 15,760 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$264.26 million and a PE ratio of 36.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$37,893.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$433,661.13. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,509 and sold 22,900 shares valued at $111,474.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.