BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,220,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.12% of Century Aluminum worth $110,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 253,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 173,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.60. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

