BlackRock Inc. Has $107 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,236,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,473 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.63% of Conduent worth $107,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Conduent during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conduent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 574.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 104,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Conduent by 80.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 745,937 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.58 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

