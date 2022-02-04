BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 206,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of MacroGenics worth $112,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 273.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

