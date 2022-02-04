BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.60).
