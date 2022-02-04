Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $10.13 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.