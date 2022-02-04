Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,744 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,572.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,161 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

DM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

