Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,031 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

