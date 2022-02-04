Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,081 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 403,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

