Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

