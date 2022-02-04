Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,832 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,854,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 7,144,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 2,637,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 438,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,348,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 340,943 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

