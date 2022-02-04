BMO Capital Markets Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.35.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$3.06 and a 1 year high of C$7.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

