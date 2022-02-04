BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €55.00 ($61.80) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $36.41 on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

