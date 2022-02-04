Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

