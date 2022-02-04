Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

