Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

