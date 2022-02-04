Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

BSX stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

