Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
BSX stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
