Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
