Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.73 to $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.