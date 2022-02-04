Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% yr/yr or $12.601 billion to $12.839 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.92 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.38 to $0.40 EPS.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

