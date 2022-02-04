Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Down 4.4%

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 477,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 230,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowlero stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bowlero as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bowlero Company Profile (NYSE:BOWL)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

