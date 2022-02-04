Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.28. Boxed shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 566 shares traded.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
