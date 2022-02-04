Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Shares of Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.28. Boxed shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 566 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxed stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,828,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,150,000. Boxed accounts for 14.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.06% of Boxed as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

