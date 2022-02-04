Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

