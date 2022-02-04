Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $59.55, but opened at $62.50. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $61.82, with a volume of 4,258 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

