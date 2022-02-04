BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.79

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 4879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.10.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

