BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 410 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £35.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.88. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

