Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BCLI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,150. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

